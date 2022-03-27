RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RLX Technology Inc. is a researcher, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells e-vapor products principally in the People’s Republic of China. RLX Technology Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

Separately, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of RLX Technology from $11.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

NYSE RLX opened at $1.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.53. RLX Technology has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $12.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.99.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $298.84 million during the quarter. RLX Technology had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 15.68%. Equities analysts expect that RLX Technology will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IDG China Venture Capital Fund V Associates L.P. acquired a new position in RLX Technology during the fourth quarter worth $234,269,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in RLX Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $2,421,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in RLX Technology by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,057,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,624,000 after buying an additional 1,711,933 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in RLX Technology by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,074,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after buying an additional 35,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in RLX Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

