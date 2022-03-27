Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of Yiren Digital stock opened at $2.54 on Friday. Yiren Digital has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $6.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.31 million, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YRD. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Yiren Digital in the third quarter valued at $141,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Yiren Digital by 152.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 63,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 38,673 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Yiren Digital in the second quarter valued at $219,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in Yiren Digital in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yiren Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Yiren Digital Ltd. is engaged in the easy access to affordable credit and investors with attractive investment opportunities through its online marketplace. It operates through Yiren Wealth and Yiren Credit segments. The Yiren Wealth segment specifically targets the mass affluent investors and provides them with one-stop asset allocation-based wealth management solutions.

