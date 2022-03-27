Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWBK opened at $26.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.74. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 12-month low of $20.85 and a 12-month high of $27.46. The firm has a market cap of $173.18 million, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Get Hawthorn Bancshares alerts:

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $18.78 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Hawthorn Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 17.62%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HWBK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 13,886.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 149.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,137,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking services to individual and corporate customers through its subsidiary, Hawthorn Bank. It offers checking and savings accounts, internet banking, debit cards, certificates of deposit, brokerage services, personal loans, installment loans, trust services, credit related insurance, and safe deposit boxes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.