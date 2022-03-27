GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

GIGM opened at $1.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.28. GigaMedia has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $4.34.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GigaMedia stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,440 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.94% of GigaMedia worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

GigaMedia Ltd. engages in the provision of digital entertainment services. Through its subsidiary, FunTown, it manages mobile and browse-based casual games. Its portfolio includes MahJong, online card games, and multi-player role-playing online games. The company was founded in October 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

