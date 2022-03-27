Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AVGR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avinger from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley dropped their price target on Avinger from $40.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th.
Shares of NASDAQ AVGR opened at $3.41 on Friday. Avinger has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $32.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 5.48.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avinger by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Avinger by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,272 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Avinger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Avinger by 242.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 227,579 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 161,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Avinger by 52,153.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,563 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 256,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.13% of the company’s stock.
Avinger Company Profile (Get Rating)
Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.
