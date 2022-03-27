Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AVGR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avinger from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley dropped their price target on Avinger from $40.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGR opened at $3.41 on Friday. Avinger has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $32.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 5.48.

Avinger ( NASDAQ:AVGR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The medical device company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.26). Avinger had a negative return on equity of 117.96% and a negative net margin of 171.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.40) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avinger will post -4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avinger by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Avinger by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,272 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Avinger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Avinger by 242.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 227,579 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 161,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Avinger by 52,153.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,563 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 256,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.13% of the company’s stock.

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.

