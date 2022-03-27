Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLB) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLB – Get Rating) shares rose 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.50 and last traded at $27.49. Approximately 1,221 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.46.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.38.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.