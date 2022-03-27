Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DCTH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delcath Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DCTH opened at $6.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 6.03. Delcath Systems has a 1 year low of $5.62 and a 1 year high of $17.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Delcath Systems by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Delcath Systems by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 12,602 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Delcath Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Delcath Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Delcath Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 19.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

