Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DCTH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delcath Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.
Shares of NASDAQ DCTH opened at $6.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 6.03. Delcath Systems has a 1 year low of $5.62 and a 1 year high of $17.42.
Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.
