ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ESSA Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of ESSA opened at $17.81 on Friday. ESSA Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.79 and a 1 year high of $18.73. The company has a market capitalization of $186.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.93 and a 200-day moving average of $17.28.

ESSA Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ESSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $15.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 million. On average, research analysts predict that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. ESSA Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 281,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 63,250 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,708 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 105.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 217,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 111,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, trust and advisory services. It offers personal and business banking, government financial services, investment and wealth management, retirement planning and insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Loans, Commercial, Obligations of states and political subdivisions, Home equity loans and lines of credit, Auto loans and Other.

