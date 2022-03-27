Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.83.

CRBP stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 5.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.72.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRBP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.92% and a negative net margin of 2,856.56%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 148.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 16,969 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 360.7% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 107,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 84,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 211.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 73,008 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 115,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 35.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, Lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.

