Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Relmada Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage, public specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is developing LevoCap ER, an abuse resistant, once-a-day sustained release dosage form of the opioid analgesic levorphanol; d-methadone, the NDMA receptor antagonist for neurophatic pain; BuTab ER, an oral dosage form of the opioid analgesic buprenorphine and MepiGel, a FDA Orphan Drug designated topical formulation of the local anesthetic mepivacaine. Relmada Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York. “

RLMD has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Relmada Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Relmada Therapeutics from $69.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.11.

NASDAQ RLMD opened at $25.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.39. Relmada Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $16.23 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.19 and its 200 day moving average is $21.98.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.83) by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.28) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Relmada Therapeutics will post -5.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 4,103.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

