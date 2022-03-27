Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Short Interest Down 52.8% in March

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decline of 52.8% from the February 28th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 279,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BRDCY opened at $18.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.54, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.77. Bridgestone has a twelve month low of $17.24 and a twelve month high of $24.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bridgestone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Bridgestone Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of tires and rubber products. It operates through the Tires and Diversified Products segments. The Tires segment manufactures and sells tires, tubes, wheels and accessories. It also offers retread material and services, and auto maintenance. The Diversified Products segment includes chemical and industrial products, sporting goods, bicycles, and financial services.

