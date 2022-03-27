DatChat Inc (NASDAQ:DATS) Short Interest Down 52.2% in March

DatChat Inc (NASDAQ:DATS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 221,700 shares, a decrease of 52.2% from the February 28th total of 463,700 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ DATS opened at $1.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.85. DatChat has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $18.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DATS. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DatChat in the 3rd quarter valued at $768,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in DatChat by 184.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 32,600 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in DatChat in the 3rd quarter valued at $437,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DatChat in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DatChat in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 0.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DatChat Inc is a communication software company which gives users the ability to communicate with privacy and protection. DatChat Inc is based in N.J.

