MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a decrease of 51.2% from the February 28th total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MONOY opened at $22.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 71.41 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. MonotaRO has a 1 year low of $15.06 and a 1 year high of $32.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.74 and its 200-day moving average is $20.04.

MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $451.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.38 million. MonotaRO had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 31.87%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MonotaRO will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MonotaRO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

MonotaRO Company Profile

MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan and internationally. It offers products in various categories, such as safety protection equipment, work clothes, and safety shoes; logistics, storage, and packing supplies; tapes; safety supplies/safety signs; office supplies; office furniture/lighting/cleaning supplies; cutting tools/abrasives; measurement/surveying supplies; work/electric/pneumatic tools; spray/oil/grease/paint/adhesion/repair/welding supplies; and agricultural materials/gardening supplies.

