Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.27 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,308 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in CVS Health by 9.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,573,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,291,833,000 after buying an additional 4,468,246 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,849,435 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,939,002,000 after purchasing an additional 712,077 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,691,019 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,835,597,000 after purchasing an additional 541,650 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 34.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,011,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,528,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 89.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,420,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,519,284,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235,096 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVS. Truist Financial lifted their price target on CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.95.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $108.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $142.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.30 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.91%.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $105.90 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $5,273,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,488 shares of company stock valued at $16,066,075 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

