Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Purchases 2,331 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 478.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 816,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,619,000 after buying an additional 675,316 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after buying an additional 19,870 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 73,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after buying an additional 5,387 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,265,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $411,094,000 after buying an additional 703,525 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

VLO stock opened at $97.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.47. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $97.65. The stock has a market cap of $39.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.96.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.68. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 174.22%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

