Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Makes New $2.46 Million Investment in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,190 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,458,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Alley Co LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 29,445 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,874,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 10,996 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,470 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $266.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.71. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $231.35 and a 52-week high of $281.16. The firm has a market cap of $100.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Bank of America started coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.09.

About Stryker (Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.