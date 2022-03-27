LVW Advisors LLC Buys 625 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 157.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,023 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 217.6% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 211.2% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 14,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,718 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 225.6% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 44.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $381.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.35.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $286.87 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $234.92 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69. The company has a market cap of $103.04 billion, a PE ratio of 61.47, a P/E/G ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $326.08.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.