Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WFC. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

WFC stock opened at $52.56 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $37.78 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.55 and its 200 day moving average is $50.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $199.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

