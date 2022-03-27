LVW Advisors LLC Acquires 390 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth $44,000. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $57.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.93 and its 200-day moving average is $58.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $52.44 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.04). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.08%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

