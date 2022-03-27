Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Buys 3,001 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,924 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Relx during the 1st quarter worth $241,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Relx during the 3rd quarter worth $1,754,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Relx in the 2nd quarter worth about $476,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Relx by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. 15.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Relx alerts:

Shares of RELX stock opened at $30.61 on Friday. Relx Plc has a fifty-two week low of $24.90 and a fifty-two week high of $32.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.482 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RELX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Relx from GBX 2,500 ($32.91) to GBX 2,600 ($34.23) in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,750 ($36.20) to GBX 2,730 ($35.94) in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Relx in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,788.00.

Relx Profile (Get Rating)

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.