Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BCE. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in BCE in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of BCE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of BCE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BCE shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Argus lifted their price objective on BCE from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Desjardins raised their target price on BCE from C$66.50 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.64.

BCE stock opened at $54.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.01 and a 12-month high of $56.33. The stock has a market cap of $49.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.05 and its 200 day moving average is $51.88.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. BCE had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. BCE’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 120.08%.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

