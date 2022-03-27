Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) and First National (NASDAQ:FXNC) Financial Review

Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX – Get Rating) and First National (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Truxton has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First National has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Truxton and First National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Truxton 37.11% N/A N/A First National 21.89% 10.66% 0.91%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Truxton and First National’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Truxton $39.19 million 5.44 $14.54 million $5.01 14.57 First National $47.32 million 2.74 $10.36 million $1.92 10.83

Truxton has higher earnings, but lower revenue than First National. First National is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Truxton, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.8% of Truxton shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.2% of First National shares are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of First National shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Truxton pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. First National pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Truxton pays out 27.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First National pays out 29.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First National has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. First National is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Truxton and First National, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Truxton 0 0 0 0 N/A First National 0 1 0 0 2.00

First National has a consensus target price of $51.00, suggesting a potential upside of 145.19%. Given First National’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First National is more favorable than Truxton.

Summary

First National beats Truxton on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Truxton (Get Rating)

Truxton Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking and business banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Loans, Commercial Real Estate Loans, Residential Real Estate Loans, Construction and Land Development Loans, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Loans segment includes loans for commercial, industrial or agricultural purposes to business enterprises that are not secured by real estate. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment refers to the loans secured by non-residential real estate and improvements thereon. The Residential Real Estate Loans segment comprises the loans secured by residential real estate, including single-family and multi-family dwellings. The Construction and Land Development Loans segment consists of loans that finance the process of improving properties preparatory to erecting new structures or the on-site construction of industrial, commercial, residential or farm buildings. The Consumer Loans segment is composed of the loans to individuals for household, family, and other personal expenditures that are not secured by real estate. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Na

About First National (Get Rating)

First National Corp. (Virginia) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services through its subsidiary, First Bank. The firm offers savings, checking, mortgage lending, home equity, treasury management, construction loan, commercial mortgage, and rental properties. The company was founded on September 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Strasburg, VA.

