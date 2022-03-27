Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) and ITEX (OTCMKTS:ITEX) Financial Contrast

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) and ITEX (OTCMKTS:ITEX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Phreesia has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ITEX has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Phreesia and ITEX, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phreesia 0 3 9 0 2.75 ITEX 0 0 0 0 N/A

Phreesia presently has a consensus target price of $62.75, suggesting a potential upside of 125.88%. Given Phreesia’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Phreesia is more favorable than ITEX.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Phreesia and ITEX’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phreesia $148.68 million 9.57 -$27.29 million ($1.61) -17.25 ITEX N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ITEX has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Phreesia.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.1% of Phreesia shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Phreesia shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.0% of ITEX shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Phreesia and ITEX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phreesia -40.51% -18.66% -16.22% ITEX N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Phreesia beats ITEX on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Phreesia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Phreesia, Inc. is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products. Its solutions include health systems, multi-specialty, and federally qualified health centers (FQHCs). The company was founded by Chaim Indig and Evan Roberts in January 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

ITEX Company Profile (Get Rating)

ITEX Corporation operates a marketplace in which products and services are exchanged by marketplace members without exchanging cash in the United States. The company's marketplace provides a forum for members to purchase from and sell their products and services to other members using ITEX dollars instead of United States dollars. It also administers the marketplace, as well as provides record-keeping and payment transaction processing services. In addition, the company services its member businesses through its independent licensed brokers and franchise network. ITEX Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

