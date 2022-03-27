Insider Selling: Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CTO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) CTO David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total transaction of $15,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

David Tzat-Kin Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 16th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $15,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total transaction of $15,440.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $16,160.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $16,800.00.

On Wednesday, February 9th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $17,280.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $16,200.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total transaction of $15,920.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total transaction of $16,360.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total transaction of $18,160.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total transaction of $19,160.00.

NASDAQ:CXDO opened at $3.76 on Friday. Crexendo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $7.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.90.

Crexendo ( NASDAQ:CXDO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Crexendo had a negative net margin of 8.70% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Crexendo, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Crexendo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -15.38%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXDO. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crexendo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crexendo during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Crexendo during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crexendo by 11.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Crexendo by 86.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Crexendo from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Crexendo from $8.25 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crexendo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Crexendo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

