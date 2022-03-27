Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) CEO Steven Sherman Sells 6,389 Shares

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) CEO Steven Sherman sold 6,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total value of $18,783.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Steven Sherman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 15th, Steven Sherman sold 5,965 shares of Ekso Bionics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total value of $15,509.00.

Shares of EKSO opened at $3.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.58 and its 200 day moving average is $3.29. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $7.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 6.65.

Ekso Bionics ( NASDAQ:EKSO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 29.84% and a negative net margin of 86.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ekso Bionics by 35,735.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 100,058 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ekso Bionics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ekso Bionics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ekso Bionics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Ekso Bionics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EKSO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ekso Bionics in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ekso Bionics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

