Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NERV. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Minerva Neurosciences to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Minerva Neurosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 5th.

NERV stock opened at $0.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.90. Minerva Neurosciences has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $3.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.08.

Minerva Neurosciences ( NASDAQ:NERV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.31). Sell-side analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,768,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 58,202 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 126.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,294,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 722,843 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 44.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,082,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 333,438 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 506,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 18,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 9.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 43,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.03% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

