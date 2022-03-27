Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NERV. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Minerva Neurosciences to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Minerva Neurosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 5th.
NERV stock opened at $0.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.90. Minerva Neurosciences has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $3.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.08.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,768,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 58,202 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 126.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,294,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 722,843 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 44.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,082,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 333,438 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 506,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 18,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 9.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 43,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.03% of the company’s stock.
About Minerva Neurosciences (Get Rating)
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.
