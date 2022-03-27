Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ LARK opened at $26.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.42. Landmark Bancorp has a 52-week low of $23.38 and a 52-week high of $31.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from Landmark Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Landmark Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 23.32%.

In other news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total value of $68,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LARK. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $530,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Landmark Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $900,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 97.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Landmark Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 167,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. 24.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Landmark Bancorp, Inc /Kansas/ is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings and investments, loans, online and mobile, business checking and business services. The company was founded on April 22, 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, KS.

