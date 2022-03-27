Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27,537.00.

NTDOY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nintendo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Nintendo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nintendo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Nintendo in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTDOY. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nintendo by 3.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Nintendo by 18.0% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Nintendo by 3.1% during the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nintendo during the fourth quarter worth $952,000. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its position in shares of Nintendo by 7.9% during the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 22,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nintendo stock opened at $67.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.49. Nintendo has a 1-year low of $52.95 and a 1-year high of $78.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.17.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.41. Nintendo had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nintendo will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nintendo Company Profile

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes electronic entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

