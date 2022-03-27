Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.50.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Magna International from $98.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Magna International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $89.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Magna International from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Magna International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Get Magna International alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Magna International by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,736,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,482,000 after buying an additional 93,128 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Magna International by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,578,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,748,000 after buying an additional 48,050 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT grew its stake in Magna International by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,365,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,550,000 after buying an additional 252,299 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Magna International by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,134,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,291,000 after buying an additional 70,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,068,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,404,000 after purchasing an additional 348,205 shares in the last quarter. 59.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magna International stock opened at $63.56 on Friday. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of $54.60 and a fifty-two week high of $104.28. The stock has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.47. Magna International had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Magna International will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Magna International’s payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

About Magna International (Get Rating)

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.