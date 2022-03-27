Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Shares Sold by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 3.8% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 703 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 3.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 847 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 0.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CACC shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Credit Acceptance from $411.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $444.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.20.

Shares of CACC opened at $527.26 on Friday. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 12 month low of $352.10 and a 12 month high of $703.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $528.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $596.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 39.04, a quick ratio of 39.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $14.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.75 by ($0.49). Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 38.72% and a net margin of 51.63%. The company had revenue of $463.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 50.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

