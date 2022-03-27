LVW Advisors LLC Has $572,000 Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Eaton in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 137.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Eaton during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Eaton from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 price target on Eaton in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.35.

Shares of ETN opened at $154.18 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $131.86 and a twelve month high of $175.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.67%.

In related news, Director Sandra Pianalto bought 243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

