LVW Advisors LLC Sells 2,216 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

LVW Advisors LLC lowered its position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,216 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSY. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Bentley Systems by 135.1% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Bentley Systems in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Bentley Systems by 139.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Bentley Systems by 166.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 34.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BSY. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Shares of BSY stock opened at $41.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.46, a PEG ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.81 and its 200 day moving average is $49.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $34.45 and a 52-week high of $71.92.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.23 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 56.39%. Bentley Systems’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

