Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OBCI opened at $8.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.04 million, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 3.95. Ocean Bio-Chem has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $15.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.30.

Get Ocean Bio-Chem alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Ocean Bio-Chem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Ocean Bio-Chem’s payout ratio is presently 17.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem in the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ocean Bio-Chem by 637.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,375 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Ocean Bio-Chem by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ocean Bio-Chem by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 129,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 34,420 shares during the last quarter. 8.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ocean Bio-Chem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets and distributes appearance, performance and maintenance products under the Star brite and Star Tron brand names. The firm also manufactures and distributes disinfectant, sanitizing and deodorizing products under the Performacide and Star brite brand names. It serves the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle and outdoor power equipment markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Bio-Chem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Bio-Chem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.