Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:OBCI opened at $8.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.04 million, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 3.95. Ocean Bio-Chem has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $15.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.30.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Ocean Bio-Chem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Ocean Bio-Chem’s payout ratio is presently 17.78%.
Ocean Bio-Chem Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets and distributes appearance, performance and maintenance products under the Star brite and Star Tron brand names. The firm also manufactures and distributes disinfectant, sanitizing and deodorizing products under the Performacide and Star brite brand names. It serves the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle and outdoor power equipment markets.
