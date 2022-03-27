Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCAC) Short Interest Up 683.3% in March

Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCAC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a growth of 683.3% from the February 28th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Brookline Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Brookline Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Brookline Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Brookline Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brookline Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 34.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BCAC stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. Brookline Capital Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $10.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.99.

Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the life sciences industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

