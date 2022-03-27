Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 3,324 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,324 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 218.5% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 146.4% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $77.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.62. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $77.69 and a 1-year high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.