Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,327 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in Accenture by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Accenture by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Accenture by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Accenture by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.03.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total transaction of $2,208,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN opened at $327.71 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $268.49 and a 1 year high of $417.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.11%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

