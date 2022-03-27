Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ES. David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total value of $60,153.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $161,454.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,930 shares of company stock valued at $495,504 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ES opened at $86.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $78.44 and a 12 month high of $92.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 72.03%.

ES has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.22.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

