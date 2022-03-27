Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 3,230 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,222 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,230 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMD stock opened at $119.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.01. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $164.46. The stock has a market cap of $143.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.85.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.26.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,280,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total value of $234,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 160,996 shares of company stock valued at $19,651,602. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

