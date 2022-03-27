Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 2,791 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,730 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 42.4% in the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.3% in the third quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 36.0% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 11,241 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.5% in the third quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FB. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $395.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.51.

FB stock opened at $221.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.37. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.82 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $603.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.37, for a total transaction of $162,332.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,717 shares of company stock worth $1,883,621. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

