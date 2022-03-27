Adam Saunders Purchases 50,000 Shares of NGE Capital Limited (ASX:NGE) Stock

NGE Capital Limited (ASX:NGE – Get Rating) insider Adam Saunders acquired 50,000 shares of NGE Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.84 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of A$42,100.00 ($31,185.19).

On Friday, February 18th, Adam Saunders acquired 100,000 shares of NGE Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.78 ($0.58) per share, for a total transaction of A$78,000.00 ($57,777.78).

The company has a current ratio of 57.05, a quick ratio of 57.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

NGE Capital Limited operates as an investment company in Australia. It invests in listed and unlisted securities. The company was formerly known as New Guinea Energy Limited and changed its name to NGE Capital Limited in June 2017. NGE Capital Limited was founded in 2005 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

