Thorne HealthTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRN) Director Saloni S. Varma Buys 9,223 Shares

Thorne HealthTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) Director Saloni S. Varma acquired 9,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $55,430.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

THRN opened at $6.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.93. Thorne HealthTech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.17 and a 52-week high of $10.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.11.

Get Thorne HealthTech alerts:

Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thorne HealthTech, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRN. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Thorne HealthTech in the third quarter worth $4,264,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Thorne HealthTech in the third quarter worth $3,963,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Thorne HealthTech in the third quarter worth $3,822,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Thorne HealthTech in the third quarter worth $3,082,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Thorne HealthTech in the fourth quarter worth $1,596,000. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Thorne HealthTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.60.

Thorne HealthTech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thorne HealthTech, Inc, a science-driven wellness company, provides solutions and personalized approaches to health and wellness in the United States and internationally. It offers various health tests, such as sleep, stress, weight management, gut health, heavy metals, biological age, and other health tests that generate molecular portraits for its customers, as well as develops nutritional supplements and offers wellness education solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thorne HealthTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thorne HealthTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.