$1.61 EPS Expected for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) will report $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.59. Bank of Nova Scotia posted earnings of $1.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will report full-year earnings of $6.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.44 to $6.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $7.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bank of Nova Scotia.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.52. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 25.54%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Bank of Nova Scotia’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

BNS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, upped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.74.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNS. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter worth $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter worth $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 124.5% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BNS opened at $73.80 on Thursday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $59.05 and a 12 month high of $74.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $88.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.7884 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.76%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

