Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) EVP Sells $76,425.00 in Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) EVP Glen Griffiths sold 3,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $76,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

BE stock opened at $24.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.87. Bloom Energy Co. has a one year low of $12.55 and a one year high of $37.01.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 16.92% and a negative return on equity of 738.94%. The company had revenue of $342.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BE shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna raised Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BE. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 74.1% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 28.1% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 31.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy (Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

