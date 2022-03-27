Insider Buying: Catalyst Metals Limited (ASX:CYL) Insider Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

Catalyst Metals Limited (ASX:CYL – Get Rating) insider Robin Scrimgeour bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.90 ($1.41) per share, for a total transaction of A$95,200.00 ($70,518.52).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.53.
About Catalyst Metals (Get Rating)
See Also
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.