Insider Buying: Catalyst Metals Limited (ASX:CYL) Insider Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

Catalyst Metals Limited (ASX:CYL – Get Rating) insider Robin Scrimgeour bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.90 ($1.41) per share, for a total transaction of A$95,200.00 ($70,518.52).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.53.

About Catalyst Metals

Catalyst Metals Limited explores for and evaluates mineral deposits in Australia. It holds interests in the Tandarra, Raydarra, Four Eagles, Macorna Bore, Golden Camel, Drummartin, Boort, Stawell North, Sebastian, and Henty gold projects located in Whitelaw Gold Belt, Victoria. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

