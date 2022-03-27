Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 237 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,120 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 38,591 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,342 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 69,098 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $16,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $241.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $179.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $245.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.10. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 54.98%.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.75.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

