Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Increases Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2,623.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 572 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

IFF opened at $129.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.92. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.40 and a 1 year high of $157.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a PE ratio of 128.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 312.87%.

IFF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.70.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

