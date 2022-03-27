GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC trimmed its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,696 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,140,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 5,412.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,322,366 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262,100 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99,656 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after acquiring an additional 18,421 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 32.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 31,053 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 7,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GSK shares. DZ Bank downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

NYSE GSK opened at $43.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.25 and a 200 day moving average of $42.13. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $35.63 and a 1 year high of $46.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 26.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 102.50%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

