3,725 Shares in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Purchased by All Season Financial Advisors Inc.

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $51.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.06 and its 200-day moving average is $54.21. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $51.48 and a 12 month high of $55.67.

