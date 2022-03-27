Weidai (NYSE:WEI) Shares Down 6%

Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.25. 9,419 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 67,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.16.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Weidai stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI – Get Rating) by 94.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,619 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.43% of Weidai worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Weidai Ltd. engages in the provision of auto-backed financing solutions. It transforms used automobiles, a type of no-standard collateral into investable assets to provide accessible credit for small and micro enterprises, and connects the borrowers with institutional funding partners through its platform.

