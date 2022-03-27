Brokerages Set NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) PT at $57.00

Shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on NanoString Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on NanoString Technologies from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on NanoString Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

In related news, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 2,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $98,122.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 2,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $58,679.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,146. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $15,692,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 14,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 6,270 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in NanoString Technologies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 84,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in NanoString Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in NanoString Technologies by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 39,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 10,340 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ NSTG opened at $32.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.81. NanoString Technologies has a 52 week low of $26.55 and a 52 week high of $81.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a current ratio of 8.20.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $42.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 79.44% and a negative return on equity of 55.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, analysts predict that NanoString Technologies will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.